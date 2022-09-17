RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NANS to shut down all airports until ASUU strike is over

Ima Elijah

NANS cancels Fashola and Keyamo...

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike
ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

Recommended articles

What happened: The national body of NANS met over the weekend in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, and condemned the way the Federal Government was treating the lecturers who were on strike as well as education in general.

The first step: Students claimed that the four-day closure of highways and expressways was a success, which is why they decided to stop international travel beginning on September 19, 2022, so that the bourgeois and the government would experience the suffering that students had gone through for the previous seven months.

The NANS National Task Force on “End ASUU Strike Now” Chairman, Ojo Raymond Olumide, revealed that students were already tired of pleading with both parties about the necessity of ending the strike during a press conference.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must settle all outstanding arrears and the lecturers’ salaries”, Olumide said, adding that the airports that would be occupied will remain closed until the strike is called off.

“We shall begin another round of protest next week by storming the airspaces on Monday, 19th September 2022 to #OccupyTheAirports. We want to let the world know about the pains and anguish students are going through.

“Nigerian students whose parents create the commonwealth cannot continue to be suffering at home alongside our lecturers while the few who gain from our sweats and blood have their kids abroad jollying and flexing.

“We will, by this statement, not beg again. We shall be mobilizing all students to shut down the country. No Education! No Movement!”

NANS cancels Fashola and Keyamo: While berating the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, over his purported comment on the barricade of federal roads by the students, NANS passed a vote of no confidence on both the ministers of Labour (Festus Keyamo) and Education (Adamu Adamu).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NANS to shut down all airports until ASUU strike is over

NANS to shut down all airports until ASUU strike is over

Labour Party supporters hold solidary rally for Peter Obi in Anambra

Labour Party supporters hold solidary rally for Peter Obi in Anambra

Umahi denies ordering police to teargas Obidients in Ebonyi

Umahi denies ordering police to teargas Obidients in Ebonyi

Osinbajo departs Abuja for London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Osinbajo departs Abuja for London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

NIMC: Nigeria’s NIN enrolment nears 90 million

NIMC: Nigeria’s NIN enrolment nears 90 million

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

BREAKING: Police ends Obidients' rally in Ebonyi with teargas

BREAKING: Police ends Obidients' rally in Ebonyi with teargas

We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries—PDP

We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries—PDP

North Central APC cautions members against anti-party activities

North Central APC cautions members against anti-party activities

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike