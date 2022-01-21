RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NANS promises to resist fuel subsidy removal

Seye Omidiora

The student body vows to resist the subsidy removal as it would make life more difficult for Nigerians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has stated that it is against the proposed subsidy removal on petroleum products being proposed by the government.

The body has revealed that it is against the proposed removal of subsidy because it will translate to a more difficult living for Nigerians due to the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The statement was made by the body’s Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe who were speaking on behalf of the student body on Friday.

The statement released by the body read in part, “It is a great disappointment that the government we submit our rights of governing us to in return for better security and welfare have become a big disappointment such that it is more interested in adding more to the suffering of the people.”

“It is our hope that the Federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari, would listen to the voice of reason and drop the idea of going ahead with removing fuel subsidy, however we are more than prepared to resist the unjust policy in the interest of not only the generality of Nigerian students but the entire populace of the country.”

Seye Omidiora

