NANS promises to resist fuel subsidy removal

The body has revealed that it is against the proposed removal of subsidy because it will translate to a more difficult living for Nigerians due to the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The statement was made by the body’s Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe who were speaking on behalf of the student body on Friday.

The statement released by the body read in part, “It is a great disappointment that the government we submit our rights of governing us to in return for better security and welfare have become a big disappointment such that it is more interested in adding more to the suffering of the people.”