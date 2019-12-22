The Coordinator of NANS in the zone, Mr Samuel Olawale, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the project would address the accommodation crisis currently being experienced by the institution’s students.

“It will also improve students’ academic performances, as the campus will become habitable and push the university up in its global rating among other tertiary institutions.

“The state government is fulfilling its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of which education is one.

“We appreciate the contributions of both the governor and the special adviser to the governor on education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab in improving education in the state,” he said.

Olawale urged them to continue to provide infrastructure in state-owned institutions to further aid the delivery of qualitative education in the state.

“There are several educational programmes and welfare packages that had been delivered to LASU students such as the ongoing payment of bursary and scholarship to Lagos State students and the ‘Ready, Set, Work’ programme, among others,” he said.

Olawale appealed to the governor for the completion of the Students’ Union Arcade in LASU, which it said, had been under construction for some time.