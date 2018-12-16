NANS felicitates with Buhari at 76, calls for cabinet reshuffle

news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has joined Nigerians and the rest of the world to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates his 76th birthday.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor stated this in a message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Okereafor said that Buhari, who is also the Chairman of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), had displayed great commitment in repositioning Africa for growth and economic sustainability.

“The national secretariat of NANS joins the World, ECOWAS and Progressive minded Nigerians in wishing our beloved President and ECOWAS Chairman, Muhammadu Buhari, a happy 76th birthday.

“Mr President, no doubt, has consistently displayed an unrivaled commitment to a better Africa and Nigeria.

“Nigerian students both home and in Diaspora are sincerely praying that God upholds, strengthen and preserve you, Mr President.

“We also pray that God help you lead this country in the right direction of progress, peace and prosperity for all,’’ he said.

Okereafor, however, said that NANS was also calling on Buhari to consider a cabinet reshuffle.

“There is a need to bring on board young, fresh and capable hands into your cabinet to man critical and growing areas especially in some sectors of the nation’s economy,’’ he added.