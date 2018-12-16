NANS demands prosecution of alleged killer of police officer in Ogun

news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged the Ogun Police Command to fast track prosecution of the alleged killer of Cpl. Gbenga Adeboyejo.

In a condolence message to the command, NANS demanded that the culprit must be made to face the consequences of his action to serve as deterrent to others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a 30-year-old community leader, was on Dec. 10 arrested by the Ogun Police Command for allegedly killing Adeboyejo, over a N120,000 business deal.

Parading the suspect at the scene of the crime in Opeji, Odeda Local Government Area, the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had said the deceased until his death was attached to the Odeda Police Division.

Iliyasu said that the deceased was a business partner to the suspect who deals in charcoal.

NAN reports that the commissioner led men of the command to exhume the corpse from a shallow grave in a thick forest in Opeji village, where it was allegedly buried by the suspect.

Iliyasu disclosed that the crime was committed on Nov. 24.

National Public Relations Officer, NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, however said on Sunday in Abeokuta, that the killing remained a shock to the association, stressing that prosecution must be swift.

“NANS also warns some bodies in the guise of human right organisations who might try to cover up the case to please steer clear or be plain in their interference in the case .

” We condemn this inhuman and callous act and demand justice for the late officer in order for the culprit to serve as an example to other citizens who might have similar evil thoughts toward their fellow citizens in the nearest future,” he said.