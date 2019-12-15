The NANS South-West Coordinator, Mr Kowe Kalusa gave the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

NAN recalls that the state government had, on Friday, launched what is called Public Workfare and Special Grant Transfer programmes under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

The two programmes were aimed at providing immediate labour-sensitive work opportunities for indigent unskilled youths and life-sustaining assistance for the aged and persons with disabilities in the state.

NAN also reports that the governor had, during the launch of the programme in Osogbo, presented a cheque of over N2 billion to a total of 25,907 indigents and vulnerable citizens.

Kalusa, in the statement, said that such move would, no doubt, go a long way in restoring the lost glory of the state and Nigeria in general.

He called on other South-West governors to also design programmes that would tackle the increasing rate of unemployment in their respective states.

“We will, at all times, appreciate the public office holders who are seen to be masses-oriented.

“It is on this note that we appreciate and commend Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun for the wonderful steps taken in tackling unemployment.

Kalusa said that the two programmes would go a long way in reducing crime rates and other vices among the youth in the state.