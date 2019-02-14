The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for ending the two-month old strike by polytechnic lecturers.

ASUP National President, Usman Dutse, announced the suspension of the strike at a news conference on Tuesday 12, 2019, in Abuja.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave the commendation in a statement.

Okereafor noted that the coast was clear for all students to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming polls with the suspension of ASUP strike.

“The attention of NANS has been drawn to the decision of the ASUP to suspend the 2-month-old strike it embarked upon over failure of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the union in 2017.

“Information at our disposal reveals that the suspension of the strike was disclosed at the end of ASUP Emergency NEC meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, where ASUP National President, Mr Usman Dutse, directed members of the union to commence academic activities on Wednesday.

“NANS consider this as good news to students especially those in the polytechnics as the suspension of the strike will give the students the opportunity to continue their academic learning and activities.

“This development will give all students the privilege to vote for incorruptible, selfless and dedicated candidates of their choice who will sustain the mission to rebuild our beloved country,’’ he said.

According to him, NANS wants free and fair elections that will sustain Nigeria’s hard earned democracy.

“NANS is congratulating all Nigerian students, for after darkness comes a victorious dawn.

“We are grateful to the presidency for finally listening to our cry during the critical moments as contained in our Feb. 8 plea to the federal government to resolve ASUP issues.

“NANS is also lauding the FG for resolving its differences with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),’’ he said.