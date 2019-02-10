Following the suspension of ASUU strike, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to sincerely implement the agreements it reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday, February 8, 2019, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, Adeyemi Azeez urged the federal government and lecturers to see the end to avoidable strikes in Nigerian Universities.

He said the strike has no doubt consumed a whole semester in Nigerian Universities. He however urged the government to implement the agreement with utmost sincerity.

In the statement NANS also praised Nigerian students for their commitment to ensure the strike was suspended.

‘’The National President of NANS, Danielson Akpan, appreciates all well-meaning and intellectual Nigerian university students for their endurance and comportment, all through the just suspended ASUU strike.”

He identified such struggles as Save Education Rally, held nationwide on Nov.17 among series of protests across the regions of the country.

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) officially suspended its lingering strike after three months.