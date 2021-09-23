'Naming and shaming suspects is not our policy,' AGF Malami gives update on Boko Haram sponsors

There's been mounting public demand on the government to name the suspects it claims to have arrested in connection to funding terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Malami had promised in the past that the suspects would be prosecuted any time soon, but many have demanded that they be publicly named first as a sign of the government's commitment towards fighting terror.

The Minister of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 that the government is committed to following due process in prosecuting the suspects.

He said investigation has reached an advanced stage, and that milestones will be appropriately communicated, but suspects will not be shamed publicly because they're innocent until proven guilty.

"Names of the suspects will accordingly be made public at the point of judicial arraignment while the shaming remains a consequence of judicial conviction. Trials are judicial process and not about media sensations.

"Naming and shaming in the Nigerian context must be rooted in constitutionalism. We must strike a balance between constitutional presumption of innocence and evidential proof of reasonable ground for suspicion in making disclosures associated with terrorism funding and financing," he said.

Over 400 businessmen were arrested months ago in at least eight states across the country on suspicion of funding Boko Haram's activities with billions of naira.

Malami said on Wednesday the delay in arraignment of the suspects is due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the weeks of strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and court vacation that followed.

As testament to the government's commitment to fighting terrorism, he said 285 cases have been filed before the Federal High Court in relation to suspected terrorists.

Boko Haram has terrorised the north east region since 2009 and displaced millions of people from their communities, with their activities spreading to communities in neighbouring countries.

The death toll directly linked to the group's violence has been estimated to be around 35,000, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in a report this year the total death toll is 10 times higher.

"We estimate that through the end of 2020, the conflict will have resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes," the report noted.