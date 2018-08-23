Pulse.ng logo
Names of 107 IPOB women arrested in Owerri

Here are the names of 107 of the 112 IPOB women arrested during a protest in Owerri, Imo state.

Here are the names of 107 of the 112 IPOB women arrested during a protest in Owerri, Imo state.

IPOB women arrested and jailed in Owerri, Imo state.

IPOB women arrested and jailed in Owerri, Imo state.

(Twitter)

On Friday, August 17, 2018, some women took to the streets of Owerri, the Imo state capital, to protest the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

While IPOB had since been proscribed a terrorist group by the Nigerian government, Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of IPOB, disappeared after some uniform personnel believed to be men of the Nigerian Army allegedly stormed his house during the Operation Python Dance II in Abia state.

But the women in their numbers took to the streets half naked to demand Kanu's release by the authorities.

They were arrested by the men of the Nigeria Police Force and charged for treasonable felony.

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, who is demanding their release provided names of 107 of the 112 women in a tweet on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

 

They are:

1. Afoma Wisdom (64)

2. Virginia Akwufube (62)

3.Ezike Emmanuela (62)

4.Uzoma Oraka (62)   

5.Chinyere Nwachukwu (55)

6 Charity Obioha(60)

7 Udeogu Margret(58)

8 Rachel Okengwu(58)

9 Angelina Felix(55)

10 Monica Anelechi(54)

11 Esther Osuji(52)

12 Florence Olewembu(52)

13 Nkechi Ekwedisika(52)

14 Kosarachukwu Udegbunam(51)

15 Josephine Ogolo(51)

16 Monica Nwaeleke(50)

17 Mabel Okorie (50)

18 Chika Njoku (50)

19 Grace Nkemakolam (50)

20 Paulina Awunezi (50)

21 Christiana Muonwuba (50)

22 Margret Eze (50)

23 Florence Egede (50)

24 Rose Osuchukwu (50)

25 Comfort Uti (50)

26 Nnedima Onuoha (49)

27 Hope Eze (45

27. Agatha Nwachukwu (49)

28. Ijeoma Okorie (30)

29. Uloma Ejiogu (30)

30. Victoria Jacob (45)

31. Vivian Ozuruigbo (30)

32. Chinenye Imo (40)

33. Chinyere Egbulom (38)

34. Cynthia Onyebuchi (31)

35. Chigbata Chinyere (38)

36 Egesi Josephine (41)

38 Ikejiofor Amechi(44)

39 Nkeiru Ajagba(45)

40 Ngozi James(46)

41 Nnene Nweke(46)

42 Lucy Mary Kanu(21)

43 Irole Goodness(30)

44 Ogechi Okechukwu (30)

45 Tochukwu Eze (38)

46 Onyemaechi Ijezie (38)

47. Ginika Awuzie (39)

48 Vero Nnamani (30)

49. Nkwoagu Chinenye (22)

50 Ijeoma Nnadozie (43)

51 Blessing Udeme (25)

52 Nnewuchi Obiageli (31)

53 Ngozi Onyenwugo (22)

54. Ruth Onwumere (45)

55. Nkeiruka Ohanebo (45)

56. Nzube Uwaigwe (22)

57. Eberechi Iheanacho (39)

58. Ego Nwafor (40)

59 Chinyere Eze (32)

60 Mary Okorie (32)

61 Nnenna Okorie (36)

62 Chinyere Eze (43)

63 Iwuneme Bibian (45)

64 Onuoha Ogechi

65 Peculiar Nwachukwu (28)

66 Ugonne Godwin (45)

67 Felicia Ike (42)

68 Adaku Inyama (45)

69 Ndidi Uchenna (45)

70. Nneka Kingsley (38)

71. Nkeiru Nwankwo (37)

72. Chinwendu David (38)

73. Juliet Nwaiwu (42)

74. Juliet Onwuka (40)

75. Chinyere Nwankwo (25)

76. Nkeiru Orji (34)

77. Joy  Uwabunike (47)

78. Nnene Ibeneli (38)

79. Jane Isaac (25)

80. Kelechi Emmanuel (40)

81. Ngozi Nwajiaku (34)

82. Ugochi Okwum (32)

83. Ifeoma Emmanuel (42)

84. Nkeiru Onyegbari (35)

85 Eucharia Eke(42)

86 Ijeoma Onyedinefu(33)

87. Blessing Nnedede (26)

88 Iheanyichukwu Ogueri (35)

89 Ogochukwu Alaribe (35)

90 Uchechukwu Okoro (48)

91 Iheomachi Ejiaku (40)

92 Uchechukwu Ahamuefula (32)

93 Evelyn Usulo (38)

94 Joy Chimezie (45

95. Precious Ogbonna (40)

96. Obiageli Nwite (48)

97. Ginika Ndibe (20)

98. Chinelo Ugwueze (38)

99. Nwachukwu Blessing (22)

100. Rita Edet (29)

101. Obiageli Obumsolu (39)

102. Kalunwoke Ekemiri (28)

103. Nwauwa Cecelia (44)

104. Igboka Ngozi

105. Angela Okeke,

106. Blessing Aguama,

107. Oguchim Chinedu

"These #Owerri112 are #MothersNotMurderers. Those whose idea it is to keep them gaoled are lawless #FreeTheOwerri112," Odinkalu tweeted.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

