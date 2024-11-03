ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's ₦960/litre - Dangote finally comes clean on price of petrol from refinery

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Dangote Refinery argued that any imported fuel sold at cheaper rates must be of less standard than its own products.

NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited]
NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited]

Recommended articles

Dangote's disclosure comes on the heels of a recent claim by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) that they're importing the products at cheaper rates compared to the indigenous refinery.

The marketers had called on Dangote Refinery to engage stakeholders on the rate of petrol from its company, insisting that they are buying at cheaper rates abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the claim, the refinery argued that it's only substandard products that can be imported at cheaper rates than its own.

This is contained in a statement on the night of Sunday, November 3, 2024, by the Group's Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina.

Chiejina noted that the company followed the pricing benchmark of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), adding that it went lower in pricing for selling into ships.

“Both organisations claim that they can import PMS at lower prices than what is being sold by the Dangote Refinery. We benchmark our prices against international prices and we believe our prices are competitive relative to the price of imports.

“If anyone claims they can land PMS at a price cheaper than what we are selling, then they are importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low-quality products into the country, without concern for the health of Nigerians or the longevity of their vehicles. Unfortunately, the regulator (NMDPRA) does not even have laboratory facilities which can be used to detect substandard products when imported into the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Post deregulation, NNPC set the pace by selling PMS to domestic marketers at N971 per litre for sale into ships and at N990 for sale into trucks. This set the benchmark for our pricing and we have even gone lower to sell at N960 per litre for sale into ships while maintaining N990 per litre for sale into trucks.

“In good faith, and in the interest of the country, we commenced sales at these prices without clarity on the exchange rate that we will use to pay for the crude purchased.

“At the same time, an international trading company has recently hired a depot facility next to the Dangote Refinery, to use it to blend substandard products that will be dumped into the market to compete with Dangote Refinery’s higher quality production.

“This is detrimental to the growth of domestic refining in Nigeria. We should point out that it is not unusual for countries to protect their domestic industries to provide jobs and grow the economy. For example, the US and Europe have had to impose high tariffs on EVs and microchips to protect their domestic industries.

“While we continue with our determination to provide affordable, good quality, domestically refined petroleum products in Nigeria, we call on the public to disregard the deliberate disinformation being circulated by agents of people who prefer for us to continue to export jobs and import poverty,” the statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's ₦960/litre - Dangote finally comes clean on price of petrol from refinery

It's ₦960/litre - Dangote finally comes clean on price of petrol from refinery

Rivers crisis caused by control of state resources, Fubara opens up

Rivers crisis caused by control of state resources, Fubara opens up

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

NDLEA seizes ₦4bn worth of cocaine abandoned at Lagos airport, arrests 30 suspects

NDLEA seizes ₦4bn worth of cocaine abandoned at Lagos airport, arrests 30 suspects

Abure joins world political leaders in Washington to observe US presidential poll

Abure joins world political leaders in Washington to observe US presidential poll

We can no longer feed - Scores of FCT residents cry out amid hardship

We can no longer feed - Scores of FCT residents cry out amid hardship

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Lagos APC group begins voter mobilisation for 2027 elections

Lagos APC group begins voter mobilisation for 2027 elections

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

Pulse Sports

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

10,000 oil dealers may close shop as drop in fuel consumption, high cost hit hard [VanguardNGR]

10,000 oil dealers may close shop as drop in fuel consumption, high cost hit hard

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy [Legit.ng]

Sacked minister promises to fight for Tinubu to the last

Phone charging spots record high patronage in Jos amid blackout

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs