Naira will return to its glorious days against dollar - Pastor Adeboye

The respected cleric made the prediction amid the free fall of the nation's currency, which plunged to an all-time low sometime this year.

Though the naira has maintained a steady decline over the years, the monetary policy reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, coupled with the nation's inability to earn enough forex, have further weakened the currency in recent times.

At the close of business on Friday, September 1, 2023, the naira appreciated against the dollar as it exchanged at ₦740.38 at the Investors and Exporters window, but findings in the back market revealed that the buying rate of the dollar is about ₦915, and sells at ₦918.

This downward slide of the currency has continued to negatively impact businesses and the cost of living of Nigerians, who also have the effect of fuel subsidy removal to contend with.

But Pastor Adeboye has offered some ray of hope to Nigerians, saying the nation's economic fortune will soon experience a positive turnaround.

Speaking during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, September 3, 2023, the revered clergy noted that there was a period when the naira competed favourably with United States dollars.

“The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return. When that happens you will know,” Adeboye said.

The Daddy GO, as fondly called, noted that miracles connoted something unique, stressing that a lot of times they may not be comprehensible by many.

