ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira Swap: Agency to sanction filling stations not accepting PoS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will sanction fuel stations that reject the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines or bank transfers at their outlets.

Fuel Scarcity: Depot owners extend loading hours to restore normalcy (DailyTrust)
Fuel Scarcity: Depot owners extend loading hours to restore normalcy (DailyTrust)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The statement frowned at the act by the retail outlets due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of POS machines at their fuelling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new Naira,” he said.

Apollo therefore directed all retail outlets to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers.

He said the authority and security agencies would be at retail outlets to enforce compliance with the directive, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

He reiterated commitment of the Authority towards ensuring quality services in the sale and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ummarun Kwabo leads high profile PDP members to APC in Sokoto

Ummarun Kwabo leads high profile PDP members to APC in Sokoto

Join us to build a country you will be proud of - Obi tells Nigerians

Join us to build a country you will be proud of - Obi tells Nigerians

Naira Swap: Agency to sanction filling stations not accepting PoS

Naira Swap: Agency to sanction filling stations not accepting PoS

Northerners will vote for Tinubu - Arewa elders counter Adebanjo

Northerners will vote for Tinubu - Arewa elders counter Adebanjo

New Naira: You've joined Emefiele as public enemy - Onanuga slams Malami

New Naira: You've joined Emefiele as public enemy - Onanuga slams Malami

11 Taraba commissioners reportedly dump PDP for APC

11 Taraba commissioners reportedly dump PDP for APC

Buhari sets up committee to handle power transfer to next President

Buhari sets up committee to handle power transfer to next President

Hoarding responsible for new naira notes scarcity, CBN inisists

Hoarding responsible for new naira notes scarcity, CBN inisists

Nigeria achieves 75% self-sufficiency in rice production - FG

Nigeria achieves 75% self-sufficiency in rice production - FG

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis