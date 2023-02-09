Naira Swap: Agency to sanction filling stations not accepting PoS

The statement frowned at the act by the retail outlets due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of POS machines at their fuelling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new Naira,” he said.

Apollo therefore directed all retail outlets to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers.

He said the authority and security agencies would be at retail outlets to enforce compliance with the directive, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.