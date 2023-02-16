Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that three persons were feared dead during a protest in Benin on Wednesday over the cashless policy.

”Edo people should be calm. Save your vengeance and show it on election day by identifying the political party that caused the pain.

“Be patient, get your PVCs and show your displeasure at the polls, Enthrone the party that can bring succor,” Osagie said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare, accused the opposition party in the state of being responsible for the protest.

“This is a systematic protest organised across the country. They targeted Edo, Delta, and Oyo states and these states are PDP states.

”It does not make sense for PDP states to be attacking PDP infrastructure when the policy causing the problems is an APC policy,” he said.