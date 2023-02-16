ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media Projects to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Wednesday called on Edo citizens to be calm as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was working hard to address the cash crunch.

Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]
Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that three persons were feared dead during a protest in Benin on Wednesday over the cashless policy.

”Edo people should be calm. Save your vengeance and show it on election day by identifying the political party that caused the pain.

“Be patient, get your PVCs and show your displeasure at the polls, Enthrone the party that can bring succor,Osagie said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare, accused the opposition party in the state of being responsible for the protest.

“This is a systematic protest organised across the country. They targeted Edo, Delta, and Oyo states and these states are PDP states.

”It does not make sense for PDP states to be attacking PDP infrastructure when the policy causing the problems is an APC policy,” he said.

According to Nehikhare, the situation is bad, Edo people should be patient as CBN has assured the Edo government that there was enough money to go round.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

Don’t help bandits to swap old naira notes —  Gov Masari warns Katsina residents

Don’t help bandits to swap old naira notes —  Gov Masari warns Katsina residents

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline