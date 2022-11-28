Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday unveiled the new Naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said that the old notes would continue to be used until Jan. 31, 2023.

Lawal said that some economists claimed that the money in circulation was high, which necessitated the measure by the CBN.

According to him, that high circulation of money to some extent, contributed to the hyperinflation in the country.

Lawal said that the currency redesign was one of the measures to control the amount of money circulation.

Other measures that would assist to enhance the economy, he said, include increasing the interest rate for savings to encourage people to keep money in banks.

Lawal said that the CBN could also increase charges for loans in order to discourage people from securing unnecessary loans.