RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Suleiman Lawal, a Lecturer at the Economics Department, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina (UMYU), said the Naira notes redesign policy would assist in curbing inflation in the country.

Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)
Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)

Lawal made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday unveiled the new Naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said that the old notes would continue to be used until Jan. 31, 2023.

Lawal said that some economists claimed that the money in circulation was high, which necessitated the measure by the CBN.

According to him, that high circulation of money to some extent, contributed to the hyperinflation in the country.

Lawal said that the currency redesign was one of the measures to control the amount of money circulation.

Other measures that would assist to enhance the economy, he said, include increasing the interest rate for savings to encourage people to keep money in banks.

Lawal said that the CBN could also increase charges for loans in order to discourage people from securing unnecessary loans.

He also commended the Federal Government for printing the new Naira notes in the country, and for fixing security on them to make counterfeiting difficult.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

Tinubu will improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle

Tinubu will improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest.

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest