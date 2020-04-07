Singer Naira Marley and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi, will be tried before a magistrate court on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, a Lagos state government official has confided in Pulse.

Marley and Gbadamosi spent Monday night in police custody for attending the 43rd birthday bash of Abdulrasheed Bello, who is popularly referred to as JJC Skillz.

JJC Skillz is spouse of popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz were arraigned before a magistrate court on Monday [Lawanson]

The Bellos were arraigned on Monday for flouting the social distancing order of the Lagos state government which was pronounced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

They were sentenced to 14 days of community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

The Bellos were also ordered to “educate the public on the consequences of non-compliance of the restriction order.”

The police said the couple had violated “the stay-at-home directive” and had organized “a social event with a large gathering of people which could lead to the spread of Covid-19.”

Former Lagos governorship candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi (Left) was at JJC Skillz's (Center) birthday bash (Instagram: JJC Sillz)

The Lagos state government had said everyone else who attended the party had violated the law and would have a day in court.

“Marley and Gbadamosi will be arraigned tomorrow,” the Lagos state official who preferred anonymity for this story told Pulse.

Naira Marley has had brushes with the law in the recent past [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

There are reports that Gbadamosi has been released from police custody at the time of filing this story, ahead of his arraignment. Pulse has however not been able to independently verify these reports.

Gbadamosi did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Pulse for this story, with calls placed to his mobile returning as "switched off."

Lagos, Nigeria’s densely populated city and commercial hub, has confirmed more cases of Covid-19 in the country at the time of writing.