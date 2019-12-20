Despite unprecedented setbacks, artists delivered fans a show — albeit not the one that was promised.

NATIVELAND19 was on track to be one of their best showcases yet, with the homecoming of UK artist Dave, the premier of GiGi Atlantis’ Wahala On The Rocks video and the first listen of Dami Oniru’s Fuck You.

The night took a turn when large hoards of eager NATIVELANDers pushed down the barricades causing extreme overpopulation in the venue. After a service delay to secure the venue, the show kicked off much later than expected with an electric performance from Naira Marley.

Ending at dusk, the overnight concert saw unexpected excitement given the circumstances. From Tems reviving the crowd with Try Me to debut performances in Nigeria from UK rappers Dave and Octavian, the night ended on a better note than it started for most attendees.

Other performances included sets from Fireboy, D-O, Santi, Rema, Darkoo and Joeboy.

The NATIVE has expressed sincere apologies and regret for the way the night played out. In a statement released on social media, the founders took full responsibility and vowed to come back stronger.

“We promise to step into our growth, in order to deliver what you deserve — the best content and experiences.”

I guess we’ll wait and see…