ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira, fuel crisis: TUC promises to protect workers’ rights

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has assured its members and the working people that it would defend and protect their interests as the country grapples with the Naira and fuel crisis.

Festus Osifo (DailyPost)
Festus Osifo (DailyPost)

The TUC President, Mr Festus Osifo and Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Toro, gave the assurance in a statement on Thursday, while it empathised with Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“We pledge to the Nigerian populace that their interests would be the irreducible minimum for us.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be peaceful, focused and resolute; they must refuse to be hoodwinked or allow themselves to be divided by lackeys of the state, agents of politicians and agent provocateur who would employ divisive tactics.

“Nigeria belongs to its people not those holding political office who are mere caretakers,“ the duo said.

Both leaders said that the leadership of TUC would be monitoring the situation closely within the time frame of its ultimatum, and give further directive should the situation not improve.

The duo, therefore, urged all affiliate unions and state councils, civil societies, traders, students, our allies, market men and women, religious leaders to be on red alert.

“Nigeria belongs to the people, not to the government or the birds of passage who hold power.

“We should, therefore, be willing to make the needed sacrifices, if necessary, to salvage the country,” the duo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Peter Obi calls for prayers for Nigeria

2023: Peter Obi calls for prayers for Nigeria

Naira, fuel crisis: TUC promises to protect workers’ rights

Naira, fuel crisis: TUC promises to protect workers’ rights

Join in fight against use of bleaching creams - NAFDAC urges journalists

Join in fight against use of bleaching creams - NAFDAC urges journalists

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto

You remind me of camera you found at Lekki tollgate  —  Jandor replies Fashola

You remind me of camera you found at Lekki tollgate  —  Jandor replies Fashola

We won’t feature in new primaries - Taraba APC guber aspirants

We won’t feature in new primaries - Taraba APC guber aspirants

Our wish is for your support, we want to win - Tinubu, Buhari tell Sultan

Our wish is for your support, we want to win - Tinubu, Buhari tell Sultan

Buhari approves 67 new broadcast stations

Buhari approves 67 new broadcast stations

Opposition coalition pledges 2m votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Opposition coalition pledges 2m votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis