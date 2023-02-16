ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum orders government hospitals to give patients free drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The supplies include drugs for prevalent illnesses, maternal delivery kits and other medical essentials.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State [Channels TV]
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State [Channels TV]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Mohammed Arab, made this known while unveiling the drugs in Maiduguri.

Arab said that the supplies included drugs for prevalent illnesses, maternal delivery kits and other medical essentials.

The commissioner directed medical directors and principal medical officers of public healthcare centres in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government to prepare procedural papers to receive their allocations for immediate deployment of the drugs and other supplies.

Arab said that the drugs must be given free to patients that have no money at hand or those that have problems accessing their funds to pay for their service.

"Officials will rely on patients to be honest because we know some people may have money and still demand free drugs by pretending they have none.

"We cannot refuse those in need because of a few dishonest people," he said.

Arab, on behalf of health workers across the state, thanked Zulum for coming to the aid of patients during a critical period, a move which he described as humane.

Speaking on behalf of other medical directors, the medical director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr Baba Shehu Mohammed, appreciated the government's gesture.

"We feel pained seeing patients unable to pay for diagnoses or buy drugs," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike dismisses last-minute deal with Atiku

Wike dismisses last-minute deal with Atiku

Zulum orders government hospitals to give patients free drugs

Zulum orders government hospitals to give patients free drugs

UK tells citizens to avoid banks, ATMs, 23 states in Nigeria

UK tells citizens to avoid banks, ATMs, 23 states in Nigeria

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline