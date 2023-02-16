Zulum orders government hospitals to give patients free drugs

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Mohammed Arab, made this known while unveiling the drugs in Maiduguri.

Arab said that the supplies included drugs for prevalent illnesses, maternal delivery kits and other medical essentials.

The commissioner directed medical directors and principal medical officers of public healthcare centres in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government to prepare procedural papers to receive their allocations for immediate deployment of the drugs and other supplies.

Arab said that the drugs must be given free to patients that have no money at hand or those that have problems accessing their funds to pay for their service.

"Officials will rely on patients to be honest because we know some people may have money and still demand free drugs by pretending they have none.

"We cannot refuse those in need because of a few dishonest people," he said.

Arab, on behalf of health workers across the state, thanked Zulum for coming to the aid of patients during a critical period, a move which he described as humane.

Speaking on behalf of other medical directors, the medical director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr Baba Shehu Mohammed, appreciated the government's gesture.