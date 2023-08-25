ADVERTISEMENT
NAICOM, FG plans guidelines to insure govt. assets - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner stated that President Tinubu was interested in the insurance industry and ready to replicate what he did in Lagos State at the federal level.

Federal government

Thomas, also Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), said this at the 2023 retreat for journalists covering insurance industry in Uyo. The theme of the retreat is: ”Improving stakeholders perception; 2023 and beyond.”

He said since the new government came to power, he had met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, to work out the guideline to insure government assets.

“We are taking it very seriously and President Bola Tinubu as well as a former governor of Lagos State, established insurance culture in the state.

“Until today, all the regime that succeeded him as governors in Lagos State have followed the template he laid in insurance,” he said.

The commissioner said that President Tinubu was interested in the insurance industry and ready to replicate what he did in Lagos State at the federal level.

Thomas said that the income generated as premium payment over the years by the government had gone upward and a lot had changed in terms of the relationship between the government and the industry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

