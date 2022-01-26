RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appealed to the Saudi Arabian government to reconsider its suspension of direct Nigeria’s flight into the country.

NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria.
NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria.

Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NAHCON, made the appeal when he visited the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Hassan explained that the visit was to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries, especially regarding the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by Nigerian Muslims.

The Chairman added that the visit was also to press for the lifting of the flight ban as requested by the Federal Government.

“It is a request that has already been advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies,” he said.

Hassan appreciated the constant support and cooperation extended to NAHCON and Nigeria in general by the Kingdom.

He also lauded the Saudi Arabian authorities for their efforts to ensure compensation for families of victims of 2015 crawler crane collapsed in Mecca.

Responding, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidi, expressed hope that the flight suspension would soon end.

He pledged his country’s support to Nigeria whenever necessary.

On the crane crash compensation, the diplomat said that Saudi Arabia was working to ensure that the compensation was paid to the heirs or representatives of the victims as soon as possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) had on Dec. 8, announced the suspension of direct flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia over COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ortom fires back, asks presidency to tackle issues and stop mudslinging

Gov Ortom fires back, asks presidency to tackle issues and stop mudslinging

NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria

NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria

Tinubu remains man to beat in 2023– Lagos APC spokesman

Tinubu remains man to beat in 2023– Lagos APC spokesman

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

Anambra: Police declare 21 persons wanted over abduction of traditional ruler, killing of 2

Anambra: Police declare 21 persons wanted over abduction of traditional ruler, killing of 2

Reps condemn resurgence of military coups in West Africa

Reps condemn resurgence of military coups in West Africa

Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

Okorocha informs Senate of his 2023 presidential ambition

Okorocha informs Senate of his 2023 presidential ambition

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.