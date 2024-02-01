ADVERTISEMENT
NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

Ima Elijah

Usara specifically pointed out that the accommodation cost in Madinah has dropped from SR 2,080 in 2023 to SR 1,665.

Arabi assured transparency and inclusiveness in addressing all matters related to the upcoming Hajj [CBTV]
Arabi assured transparency and inclusiveness in addressing all matters related to the upcoming Hajj [CBTV]

The positive outcome, as revealed by Fatima Sanda Usara, the Commission's Deputy Director of Public Affairs, encompasses reduced costs in airfare, accommodation, and Masha’ir packages.

The breakthrough was achieved during preparations for the 2024 Hajj, spearheaded by the NAHCON Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi. The primary focus of these preparations was to alleviate financial burdens on Nigerian pilgrims through a strategic reduction in service costs.

Usara elaborated that Chairman Arabi based his plea for price adjustments on the global economic challenges faced by intending pilgrims from Nigeria, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown and the ongoing war in Europe.

Highlighting specific cost reductions, Usara pointed out that the accommodation cost in Madinah has dropped from SR 2,080 in 2023 to SR 1,665 for the upcoming pilgrimage. Similarly, the cost of accommodation in Makkah has been reduced to SR 3,000 from SR 3,500 in the previous year.

For the Masha’ir package, pilgrims undertaking the 2024 Hajj will now pay SR 4,770 (VAT inclusive), a notable decrease from the SR 5,393 paid by last year’s pilgrims. Additionally, the Commission negotiated a $138 discount on airfare compared to the previous year's expenses.

Chairman Arabi expressed his gratitude to the state pilgrims’ welfare boards’ executive secretaries and chairmen during a meeting, commending their cooperation. He provided updates on the outcomes of meetings with Mu’assasa and outlined plans for the forthcoming Hajj.

Arabi assured transparency and inclusiveness in addressing all matters related to the upcoming Hajj, stating the importance of cooperation and coordination among stakeholders.

During the inspection period, Arabi disclosed that a total of 61 high-rise hotel buildings in Makkah and 31 in Madinah were scrutinised.

The inspection included verification of the years since each building's construction, prioritising those with 1-10 years of existence. The maintenance status and proximity to the grand Mosque, Haram, were also assessed, with a standard set within a two-kilometer radius.

