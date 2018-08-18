Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi

2018 Hajj NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia

The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna State, 14 members  of medical team and 171 others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
hajj play

hajj

(newsexpressngr)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday concluded the transportation of Nigeria’s pilgrims to this year’s Hajj with the arrival of about 190, making up 37,746 pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia.

The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna State, 14 members  of medical team and 171 others.

The operation was conducted in 101 flights undertaken by Max Air, Fly Nass and Medview Ltd. from various locations in Nigeria,and had targeted  55,000 pilgrims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Hajj inaugural flight took off with 446 Kogi Pilgrims on July 21 in Abuja, followed by 382 from Nasarawa State.

With the latest, 37,746 Nigerian pilgrims have now joined about 1.6 million  pilgrims worldwide performing the Hajj in the Holy land this year.

The Saudi Government had announced the figure, saying 233,000 of the total were domestic pilgrims now in Makkah,while others were being expected.

Saudi’s General Overseer of Passports, Sulaiman Al-Yahya, said 18 individuals were being prosecuted for illegally transporting pilgrims without permits.

The Nigerian pilgrims are also expected to join others worldwide to perform the Hajj rites on Monday on Arafat Day, and later observe the Eid-El-Kabir on Tuesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet

Related Articles

Abdulaziz Yari Nigeria at crucial stage of development — Zamfara Gov.
Hajj 2018 Niger transports 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia — Official
Hajj 2018 Nigerian Medical Team cautions pilgrims against health hazards
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina
Ridiculous Muslim faithfuls struggle to touch 'image' of Sheik Inyass on lamp post [Watch]
World Little brother in an Arab family feud
Hajj Medview Airline urges NAHCON to allocate more pilgrims to Nigerian carriers
Eid-el-Kabir Sultan of Sokoto restates commitment to Nigeria's unity (Photos)
Hajj Iran pilgrims flock to Saudi in diplomatic icebreaker

Local

NIS deports 448 illegal immigrants through Seme border post -- Official
Muhammed Uba New Customs Commander in Seme reads riot Act to smugglers
Collapsed building at Jabi, FCT Abuja on Friday
Collapsed Abuja Building FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims
Mahmood Yakubu No budgetary allocation for International Observers, INEC Chairman insists
Entrance of Tin Can Island Port, Lagos
Fashola FG replacing manual operations at Lagos ports to ease congestion