Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s affairs

2018 Hajj NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, gave the advice at the inauguration of the Media Team at the commission’s headquarters, on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Intending pilgrims were urged to hasten settlement of their remaining balance in good time to enable the board pay the NAHCON in good time play

Intending pilgrims were urged to hasten settlement of their remaining balance in good time to enable the board pay the NAHCON in good time

(NAHCON)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has cautioned members of the 2018 Hajj Media Team against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs in the course of their reportage in the hold land.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, gave the advice at the inauguration of the Media Team at the commission’s headquarters, on Friday in Abuja.

He also enjoined members of the team to focus on activities of Nigerian pilgrims and avoid indulging into the affairs of other countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

According to him, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have a long history of mutual relationship that should not be ruin by negative media reports.

Muhammad, therefore, urged media practitioners to report things that would add value to Islam and project the image of Nigeria very positively, adding that the media has a responsibility to educate Nigerians about Hajj.

We should not border ourselves about the internal affairs of Saudi Arabia, either their politics, economy or modernisation or anything that has to do with their country.

“ We should try as much as we can to avoid something that can bring friction between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“ Our focus should be on reporting the Hajj in such a manner that a person who has never being to the holy land, will feel as if he is practically there.

“Even a non Muslim who has no understanding of Islam and Hajj will come to appreciate the virtues and beauty of Islam through such reportage.

“We want to see media coverage that will result in situation where we will get people who will say because of 2018 Hajj reporting, I am now been reformed and I have converted and accept Islam,” Muhammad said.

The NAHCON boss stressed the need for members of the media team to consider their duty as an important national assignment which they have to make successful.

“It is an exercise that Nigerians will perform among other nations and our actions and inactions will say a lot about who we are and what we represent,” he said.

Besides, Muhammad urged journalists covering the Hajj activities not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians during the pilgrimage to the holy land.

He also cautioned pilgrims against travelling with campaign posters, souvenirs or anything that is pictorial as well as propaganda materials, adding that the Saudi authorities have prohibit traveling with such items.

Similarly, he warned pilgrims against travelling with Kola nut in commercial quantity as well as other items that are banned by Saudi Arabia.

Also speaking, Mr Bayo Atoyibi, Chairman Media Guideline Committee, admonished media professionals to adhere strictly to the Code of Ethics of journalism in covering Hajj operation.

Atoyibi also enjoined members of the team to consider themselves as agents of da’awah and avoid fake news which is criminal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting...bullet
2 Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption chargesbullet
3 Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to...bullet

Related Articles

Shehu Abdullahi Sokoto state government honours Super Eagles star with house, land, Hajj sponsorship
Abdulrahman Jimeta Adamawa Governor's Chief of Staff dies on Hajj trip
2018 Eid al-Fitr Everything you need to know about Ramadan Sallah
Hajj NAHCON extends dateline for registration of intending pilgrims
Ramadan Day 14 Fast and make sure you don't go bankrupt!
2018 Hajj Lagos Muslim pilgrims board begins payment for BTA
In Kwara State Hajj board warns intending pilgrims against paying to agents
Lagos State Muslim welfare board to refund N30m to 2017 pilgrims
Politics Chinese Muslims have to pledge loyalty to the Communist Party before they can leave the country for the journey to Mecca

Local

Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja
Linda Igwetu Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja
Yemi Osinbajo shares coming to Jesus story
Yemi Osinbajo FG to fast-track implementation of transport treaties
CP Don Awunah, Bayelsa state Commissioner of Police
In Bayelsa Police elevate 83 officers
Speaker of  Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali
In Kaduna Speaker seeks passage of Bill on Violence Against Persons