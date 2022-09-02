RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised importers and exporters in the Eastern Ports and Bonded Terminals to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding ports’ operations.

NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports.
NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports.

Recommended articles

Okwori said that harping on the matter followed the recent handover of Onitsha Inland River Port to a new operator.

He explained that due to the development, NAFDAC was hoping that business activities would soon pick up at Onitsha Port.

“The Federal Government has made Onitsha a port of destination and departure and by this , business activities will soon blossom at the port.

“All what is now needed is for importers and exporters to be knowledgeable, be equipped and be armed with the basic information on the usage of the ports to ensure seamless businesses,” he said.

Okwori said that the agency had automated its operations, noting that one would not require to visit NAFDAC office to obtain necessary documents to export or import products.

Giving more insight on the concessioned Onitsha Inland River Port, he said that goods coming into the port would no longer require to stop over at either Onne or Lagos Port.

Okwori encouraged importers and exporters to show more interest in the Onitsha Port and the Bonded Terminals in the area, assuring them that the agency would ensure smooth operations at the ports.

Mr Tenalo Princewill, an official of NAFDAC who delivered a paper on ‘Enhancement of Clearance Process at the Ports, Seaports Land Borders and Bonded Terminals’, said that the agency’s automation was for transparent business transactions.

Princewill said that at physical inspection level, if violations were encountered, the timely release of container could be delayed.

He listed categories of violations to include: documentary level (false declaration), product packaging violations, labeling lapses, unapproved pictorial and importation with permit among others.

Mr Uzoma Ihembiri, another official of the agency who delivered another paper on ‘Enrollment of Clearance Processes at the Ports’, advised importers and exporters against violation of the rules.

He advised them to always use the Federal Government’s trade portal, adding that every process had been designed for users.

Mr Lambert Kalu, the Area Manager of the Nigeria Shippers Council, Onitsha, said that the council had beamed its searchlights on the activities of alleged fraudulent persons who had constituted problems to legitimate activities at the ports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of importers, exporters, clearing agents, Customs, terminal operators, Nigeria Shippers Council and others stakeholders.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

You're a visionary leader - Sanwo-Olu praises Shettima at 56

You're a visionary leader - Sanwo-Olu praises Shettima at 56

2023: APC seeks support of traditional rulers towards hitch-free elections

2023: APC seeks support of traditional rulers towards hitch-free elections

Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of cannabis in Ogun

Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of cannabis in Ogun

NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports

NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports

Kano Gov’t reunites 805 beggars with families

Kano Gov’t reunites 805 beggars with families

MURIC wants return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

MURIC wants return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

EFCC succumbs as court clears Jang of N6.3bn corruption charges

EFCC succumbs as court clears Jang of N6.3bn corruption charges

BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

Trending

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration