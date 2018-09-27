Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAFDAC shuts down 6 sachet water factories in Rivers

NAFDAC Agency shuts down 6 sachet water factories in Rivers

The NAFDAC Director of Public Relations Unit, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Agency shuts down 6 sachet water factories in Rivers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has shut down six sachet water factories at Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers for operating in an unhygienic environment.

The NAFDAC Director of Public Relations Unit, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

Jimoh explained that NAFDAC office in Port Harcourt “after a successful raid of illegal sachet water producers in Okirika local government area of the state and the agency was alarmed at the unhygienic environment and had to shut down the six factories visited.

“What we saw in Okirika is horrible and despicable to say the least; most of the illegal producers, packaged their water directly from the bore hole without any filtration system and with very poor Hygienic Practice.

“The factories are located in dingy rooms while sachet waters were packed on bare floors, some were located very close to toilets, gutters and kitchens which is against the agency’s rules,” he said.

“Almost all the outfits are not registrable, they connect water directly from bore holes to water packaging machines.

“No micro filters, UV water sterilizers and treatment plants; the environment is very bad, the operators are not trained and the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are not observed; everybody does what he likes,” the statement read in part.

The spokesperson said that two persons were arrested while others took to their heels on sighting the officials of NAFDAC.

He disclosed that five generator sets, two water packaging machines, two water treatment machines, films, two standing fans and loosed parts of water packaging machines were confiscated during the exercise.

Jimoh warned illegal sachet water producers to desist from producing unhygienic and unregistered packaged water that could endanger public health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000bullet

Related Articles

NAFDAC Agency seizes controlled drugs worth N105.65m in Lagos
Counterfeiting Nasarawa Government partners PCN, NAFDAC to fight fake drugs
NAFDAC Agency confiscates fake products in Delta
Lai Mohammed Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Made-in-Nigeria rice, Minister tells Nigerians
Pulse Blogger Zero sugar coke, late in the day
Tech Nigerian girls, Team Save-A-Soul, win world's largest tech competition
Codeine Diet FG recalls 2.4million bottles
NAFDAC Agency destroys N650m counterfeit goods in Kaduna
Health Former Glaucoma, Cataract, blurred vision sufferer reveals the solution he used to cure all his eye problems and restored his sight

Local

Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
NLC Strike Banks offer skeletal services in Niger
The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has received a honorary Doctorate degree in Philosophy  from the the Sun Moon University,  South Korea.
Aisha Buhari President's Wife calls for strategic partnership to end TB epidemic
Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
NLC Strike Bauchi expresses satisfaction over compliance level
N2.5b Fraud: PDP asks Buhari to investigate his wife, Aisha's aide
Aisha Buhari President's Wife deny release of her ADC
X
Advertisement