ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC shuts down 2 Enugu factories as crackdown on sachet alcohol begins

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC enforcement team decries the negative effects of irresponsible alcoholic beverage consumption on the health of the public.

Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]
Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]

Recommended articles

NAFDAC enforcement operatives had focused on raiding seven marked alcoholic beverage factories in two days within the state – four factories in the Nsukka axis and three in the Enugu axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Nsukka axis, two factories were sealed, in another factory its workers ran away on sighting NAFDAC enforcement officers and the last factory was yet to start production. In the Enugu axis, two of the factories sought were not in existence and the remaining one relocated from its known neighbourhood within the metropolis.

The leader of the NAFDAC enforcement team, Wafar Elam, decried the negative effects of irresponsible alcoholic beverage consumption on the health, safety and security of the public.

Elam, an official of the Investigative and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC (covering South-South and South-East), said that the relative ease and affordability of the small alcoholic beverage and its pocket-size nature had made some school children abuse the beverage at will.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, uncontrolled access and availability of highly concentrated alcohol in sachets and small volume or glass bottles had been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on society.

He explained that the consumption of alcoholic beverages could lead to renal (or kidney) failure and all sorts of cancer as well as respiratory tract infections.

“We are here to take action and enforce the ban on the production of alcoholic drinks in sachets, small volumes of plastic and glass bottles below 200 millilitres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the raid, it was discovered that some factories had finished products, while others still have packaging materials in their possession,” he said.

Elam said that the raid followed the expiration of the deadline earlier given by NAFDAC for the ban on the production of alcoholic drinks in sachets, small-volume glasses and bottles across the country.

He said: “The body (NAFDAC) had in 2018, directed the stoppage of production or sale of all alcoholic drinks in sachets, small volume glasses and bottles by the end of December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This followed the recommendation of a committee comprising the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Industry in December 2018.

“The committee premised its arguments on the fact that the rate at which the underaged population has access to alcohol was quite alarming because the manufacturers of the products make it accessible and affordable to everyone.

“It argued that due to its availability in sachets, many people are exposed to drinking too much alcoholic beverage at an early stage in life. As a result, underaged drinking has become a major public health problem in the country.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrating African talent: 1xBet sums up the CAF Awards 2023

Celebrating African talent: 1xBet sums up the CAF Awards 2023

NAFDAC shuts down 2 Enugu factories as crackdown on sachet alcohol begins

NAFDAC shuts down 2 Enugu factories as crackdown on sachet alcohol begins

NCPC boss says pilgrimage makes Nigerians better citizens

NCPC boss says pilgrimage makes Nigerians better citizens

Nigerian artists pay tribute to theatre legend, Jimi Solanke

Nigerian artists pay tribute to theatre legend, Jimi Solanke

Tinubu mourns late Jimi Solanke as one of Nigeria's finest creatives

Tinubu mourns late Jimi Solanke as one of Nigeria's finest creatives

Bayelsa Govt urges communities to remain calm as boyfriend allegedly beheads girlfriend

Bayelsa Govt urges communities to remain calm as boyfriend allegedly beheads girlfriend

Court of Appeal President constitutes tribunal for Katsina by-election petitions

Court of Appeal President constitutes tribunal for Katsina by-election petitions

Wike says FCT Civil Service Commission to commence operation soon

Wike says FCT Civil Service Commission to commence operation soon

Your protest won't be in vain - PDP assures protesting Edo Governorship aspirants of support

Your protest won't be in vain - PDP assures protesting Edo Governorship aspirants of support

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [TheCable]

Minister Dele Alake worried about kidnapped school children in Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu [Premium Times}

Tinubu condemns Ekiti killings, demands rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren