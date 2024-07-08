ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC seizes ₦12 million worth of sex enhancement drugs, products in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC official stated that the products are unregistered and highly unsafe due to dangerous ingredients used in the preparations.

NAFDAC seizes ₦12m aphrodisiacs, sex enhancing drugs in Sokoto [NAN]
NAFDAC seizes ₦12m aphrodisiacs, sex enhancing drugs in Sokoto [NAN]

Recommended articles

NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the agency’s patrol team made the seizures during routine patrol operations across markets in Sokoto and environs.

Adamu explained that the products were unregistered, highly unsafe due to dangerous ingredients used in the preparations, and an eyesore because of the blatant use of pornographic pictures on the packages.

He appealed to the public to desist from buying such products from unlicensed premises and only patronise registered and safe products from licensed outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We also call on the general public to always report hawkers and dealers of such products to NAFDAC, as well as report any adverse reactions they may get from taking such products or any other regulated products.

“Some marketers are in the habit of dumping expired or about-to-expire products in markets in Sokoto and environs, while some are taken to border markets and rural areas for consumption,” he said.

The coordinator cautioned traders against selling adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired goods to the public, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all times.

According to him, the operation was also extended to the agrochemicals and cosmetics stores, part of the agency’s efforts to ensure that quality and the right products were in circulation in the markets. He urged Nigerians to always check the NAFDAC registration levels as well as the manufacturing and expiry dates of items before using them.

Adamu commended sister agencies, law enforcement agencies, traders’ associations, individuals and groups for their support to NAFDAC toward safeguarding public health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sadness in Jigawa as Police command loses 3 senior officers to illness in 2 weeks

Sadness in Jigawa as Police command loses 3 senior officers to illness in 2 weeks

No new State chairman elected to replace late chairman Adams - Ondo PDP

No new State chairman elected to replace late chairman Adams - Ondo PDP

NAFDAC seizes ₦12 million worth of sex enhancement drugs, products in Sokoto

NAFDAC seizes ₦12 million worth of sex enhancement drugs, products in Sokoto

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

Canoe capsises in Jigawa river, killing 2, 18 rescued due to overloading

Truck driver speeding loses control, crushes female biker to death in Lagos

Truck driver speeding loses control, crushes female biker to death in Lagos

Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

Education commissioners, ICPC meet to tackle sexual harassment cases in schools

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

How you can win first lady Remi Tinubu's ₦25m by farming in your backyard

Tension looms as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers hold parallel sittings today

Tension looms as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers hold parallel sittings today

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court [AriseTV]

Kanu's case dismissed for lack of credible evidence on rights violation by FG, DSS

Anambra: Lawmaker empowers 200 widows, youths with sewing, grinding machines [NAN]

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Cholera patients [PremiumTimes]

Lawmaker wants Nigerians to treat cholera as seriously as COVID as disease kills 53

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections