NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

It has also seized unregistered alcoholic beverages worth more than ₦30 million from shops in the Plateau capital and in nearby Bukuru metropolis. Director, NAFDAC North Central Zone, Mr Shaba Mohammed, said on Thursday in Jos that the agency had earlier received reports that the pharmacy sold expired drugs.

It tampers with expiry date markings on pharmaceuticals to revalidate their shelf lives, he said. Mohammed explained that during NAFDAC’s raid, it found a room in the pharmacy packed full of drugs with their expiry dates cleaned off, awaiting the imprint of new dates.

“During the raid, we discovered that the pharmacy has a room were expired dates were cleaned off and the drugs revalidated.

“These pharmaceuticals consist of both oral and injectable,’’ he said.

NAFDAC has sealed the pharmacy and has arrested the pharmacist who failed to produce his current licence to practice as a pharmacist and the current operational licence of the pharmacy itself. Mohammed cautioned the public against buying pharmaceuticals from unregistered pharmacies.

He added that complaints about drugs should be made speedily to the nearest NAFDAC office or through a call to telephone number: 08033034666. He also cautioned consumers of drinks and packaged foods to always look out for NAFDAC registration numbers on such products.