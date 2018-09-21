Pulse.ng logo
NAFDAC seizes controlled drugs worth N105.65m in Lagos

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Codeine abuse: NAFDAC shuts down Emzor, 2 other pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria play NAFDAC seizes controlled drugs worth N105.65m in Lagos (Olori Supergal)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) operatives had raided a Lagos based cartel and seized controlled drugs worth N105.65 million.

Adeyeye explained that NAFDAC carried out substantive surveillance on nefarious activities of a cartel involved in illegal importation of banned and controlled pharmaceutical products.

She said that at about 1:00a.m on Sept. 14, the operatives raided a transit warehouse at Ijora Ororo, Lagos State and discovered 187 cartons of assorted Tramadol (120mg, 200mg and 225mg respectively.

She stated that more than 49 cartons of Diazepam (a controlled drug) concealed amongst household items including but not limited to bicycle, used tyres and printers were also seized.

“The seized products, valued at N105.65 million have been evacuated from the transit warehouse for necessary action and further investigation.

“We are advising the general public to be watchful and should not hesitate to report any suspicious activities within their environment to the nearest NAFDAC office” she said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

