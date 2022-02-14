RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC said on Monday that it seized various brands of unregistered aphrodisiacs in Kaduna.

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna
NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

An aphrodisiac is substance or drug that causes sexual arousal, brings on desire, or increases sexual pleasure or performance.

Recommended articles

NAFDAC Coordinator in Kaduna State, Mr Nasiru Mato, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the seizures resulted from raids it conducted to rid the state of unregulated products.

He listed products seized to include: Power Coffee, Honeymoon, Viga 150000, Zahidi Coffee and Big Boss.

“NAFDAC has sensitised consumers several times on the inherent dangers of arbitrary use of such products due to their possible effect on health.

“They can damage vital body organs. The drugs overwork the heart which could result to hypertension and sudden death.

“The perceived `benefits’ are far less than the risks attendant on the consumption of these substances,’’ he said.

Mato advised that sex stimulating drugs be used only on doctors’ prescription.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.