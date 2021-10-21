NAFDAC seals off pharmaceutical store, sanctions 12 others in Sokoto

The State NAFDAC Coordinator, Malam Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sokoto that 12 other pharmaceutical stores were sanctioned for various alleged offences.

Adamu said the sealed store was sanctioned for selling and displaying unregistered products, as well as poor storage of medicines and violating distribution regulations.

He said that the other erring firms had some of their displayed drugs seized and also got warning letters for infractions which included non-compliance with storage and distribution regulations.

He explained that no fewer than 55 pharmaceutical outlets were sensitized on the use of “Medical Safety Mobile Applications” for reporting adverse drug reactions.

According to Adamu, the mobile app detects adverse effects in the aftermath of immunisation and keeps track of drugs of interest.

He noted that NAFDAC collaborates with ACPN and other associated organisations on its continual innovative improvement such as the Med Safety Mobile App and other initiatives.

“NAFDAC in Sokoto partners associations and institutions to ensure the enlightenment and distribution of posters and fliers on the Med Safety Mobile App.

“We advise the public to always check for NAFDAC registration number and expiratory date on products during purchase and always report to NAFDAC any violations or reactions to any drug,”Adamu said.

He appealed to all drugs distribution and sales outlets in the state to always abide by laws and regulations guiding their profession.

He noted that the exercise was part of the routine operations of the agency aimed at safeguarding the quality and sanity of products being consumed by people.

“We receive complaints daily on poor quality of some consumables stores and prevalence of related diseases, that is why we swung into action,” the coordinator said.

Adamu assured Nigerians of the agency’s commitment to safeguarding people`s lives and appealed for the cooperation of the public for the continuation of the exercise in the state.