ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The move is to reduce the availability and curb abuse of alcohol in the country.

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos
NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

Recommended articles

Umar Suleiman, the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer of, the Federal Task Force Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, NAFDAC, disclosed this when he led a team on the raid in Jos.

Suleiman said that one of the factories was also sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages, adding that it also produced other products without the agency’s registration. He said that Bemag Industries Nigeria Ltd. and Good Life Global Beverages Ltd. were sealed for non-adherence to good manufacturing practices.

He revealed that Stevenson Multi Global Ltd. was sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages in sachets worth The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday sealed three alcoholic beverage producing factories in Jos, for not complying with good manufacturing practice and operating without NAFDAC certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar Suleiman, the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, Federal Task Force Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, NAFDAC, disclosed this when he led a team on the raid in Jos.

Suleiman said that one of the factories was also sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages, adding that it also produced other products without the agency’s registration. He said that Bemag Industries Nigeria Ltd. and Good Life Global Beverages Ltd. were sealed for non-adherence to good manufacturing practices.

He revealed that Stevenson Multi Global Ltd. was sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages in sachets worth ₦6 million, adding that the agency sealed it for non-adherence to good manufacturing practice and for producing without the agency’s registration.

Suleiman, who said that the raid was conducted nationwide followed the January 31, 2024 deadline given by the agency in 2018 to producers of alcoholic beverages to desist from producing alcohol in 100ml, 20ml, 30 ml and in sachets.

He said the move was to help reduce the menace of alcohol abuse in the nation especially among the youth. Suleiman cautioned producers of alcoholic beverages to desist from producing what had been banned by the agency as the raid was continuous.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cautioned sellers to desist from selling alcoholic beverages in sachets, small volume plastic and glass bottles from 100ml and below. Suleiman also warned the public to desist from purchasing products without NAFDAC certification, as most of the products without NAFDAC certification were not good for human consumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and Glass bottles below 200ml amidst other stringent regulatory measures.

This followed the recommendation of the committee of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in December 2018, to reduce the availability and curb abuse of alcohol in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

Cost of Living: APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring protests to instigate unrest

Cost of Living: APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring protests to instigate unrest

Enugu residents decries rising cost, scarcity of drinking water, calls for Govt intervention

Enugu residents decries rising cost, scarcity of drinking water, calls for Govt intervention

10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

How Hadi Sirika allegedly awarded ₦3b unexecuted aviation contracts to his brother

How Hadi Sirika allegedly awarded ₦3b unexecuted aviation contracts to his brother

Police officer in Anambra declared wanted for murder

Police officer in Anambra declared wanted for murder

I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

Celebrating African talent: 1xBet sums up the CAF Awards 2023

Celebrating African talent: 1xBet sums up the CAF Awards 2023

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [TheCable]

Minister Dele Alake worried about kidnapped school children in Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu [Premium Times}

Tinubu condemns Ekiti killings, demands rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren