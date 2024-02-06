NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

Umar Suleiman, the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer of, the Federal Task Force Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, NAFDAC, disclosed this when he led a team on the raid in Jos.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday sealed three alcoholic beverage producing factories in Jos, for not complying with good manufacturing practice and operating without NAFDAC certification.

He revealed that Stevenson Multi Global Ltd. was sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages in sachets worth ₦6 million, adding that the agency sealed it for non-adherence to good manufacturing practice and for producing without the agency’s registration.

Suleiman, who said that the raid was conducted nationwide followed the January 31, 2024 deadline given by the agency in 2018 to producers of alcoholic beverages to desist from producing alcohol in 100ml, 20ml, 30 ml and in sachets.

He said the move was to help reduce the menace of alcohol abuse in the nation especially among the youth. Suleiman cautioned producers of alcoholic beverages to desist from producing what had been banned by the agency as the raid was continuous.

He cautioned sellers to desist from selling alcoholic beverages in sachets, small volume plastic and glass bottles from 100ml and below. Suleiman also warned the public to desist from purchasing products without NAFDAC certification, as most of the products without NAFDAC certification were not good for human consumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and Glass bottles below 200ml amidst other stringent regulatory measures.