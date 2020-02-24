Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency’s Director-General stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that the idea became necessary following the high level of illiteracy among some Nigerians on the use of some chemicals in food processing.

She said that it was also to raise awareness and enlightenment campaign to stop all the unhealthy activities in the health sector.

The D-G, who expressed dismay over the alleged use of bleaching detergent for cassava processing to induce ‘whiteness of fufu and gaari’ admonished the perpetrators to desist as it portends great danger to the health of the consumers.

“Using bleach detergent to whitening `Garri’ and to ferment `Fufu,’ this is a news to me; this is ignorance on the part of Nigerians, we have to keep on enlightening our people, increase awareness on both radio and TV.

“We are working towards going on pidgin language, local dialect, maybe because some people don’t understand our message in English and that is why they have decided to be doing what they are doing,” she said.

On the allegations of poultry farmers using detergents as a supplement for their birds, Adeyeye said that the agency would beam its searchlight on it to ensure that the health of the nation is safeguarded.

The D-G also stated that the post marketing surveillance activities of the agency would now be reviewed to ensure the staff of the department go out for inspection on quarterly basis.

ALSO READ: 'How SARS killed Remo Stars footballer’--Friend of Tiyamiyu Kazeem shares his story

“We are planning towards a calendar where post marketing surveillance directorate will be going out on quarterly basis, marketers, business owners would be surprised as they will be caught unaware.

“If we do not structure it that way, illegal activities of business owners will continue; other things might creep into our mind and caught our attention from doing this,” she stressed.

She however, urged Nigerians to call-in for any complain between the hours of 8 a.m to 5 p.m on the following toll free lines: 08001, 18001623322