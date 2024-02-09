ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC penalises pizza outlets in FCT over use of expired seasoning

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdulsalam added that the ingredients were seized and the company was penalised.

The FCT Director of the agency, Ozigis Abdulsalam, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He stated that the FCT department of the agency acted upon intelligence information and carried out an inspection of pizza outlets and discovered that two of them were using expired dough blend seasoning.

He added that the two outlets were also using deep ham slices in the preparation of their pizzas.

He said that the act amounted to dereliction of best practices “and can jeopardise food safety and lead to public health issues.”

Abdulsalam added that the ingredients were seized and the company was penalised.

According to him, the company is expected to submit an undertaking not to be found engaging in such poor practices again.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC penalises pizza outlets in FCT over use of expired seasoning

