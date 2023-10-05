ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC partners with SouthEast governors to improve productivity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Iluyomade appealed to production companies to always produce standard and safe products in accordance with NAFDAC regulatory guidelines.

NAFDAC Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye
NAFDAC Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye

Recommended articles

The new South-East Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Martins Iluyomade, revealed this on Thursday during a media parley with journalists in Enugu.

He noted that the region remains the economic heartbeat of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

According to him, Lagos is good but in terms of economic output, South-East is supposed to be the China of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the people of the zone as industrious, innovative, hardworking and highly business-minded people.

“My mission is to help harness all those potential to make sure that we are able to produce what cannot only be used locally by getting NAFDAC approval but also things we can export and this will lead to economic growth for our country.

“As South-East governors are forming a socio-economic bloc with their several meetings to create lasting peace and generate socio-economic activities; we will partner with the governors on some programmes to create industrial hubs for the people of the zone.

“I want to assure you that if that initiative is properly done, China will come and learn from us in the South-East.

“We will send them our proposal as we are ready to assist them when they are setting up factories that will produce original products in order to create employment opportunities for the people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iluyomade appealed to production companies to always produce standard and safe products in accordance with NAFDAC regulatory guidelines.

He said, “We are ready to partner with production companies in the South-East to produce standard products that everybody can use.

“For those people with the brain to manufacture imitation products, the same brain can be used to produce original and genuine products.

“My job is to assist them to transit from imitation to original because they have the brain to do it.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Nigeria needs to intensify support, invest in data centres – NCC

Why Nigeria needs to intensify support, invest in data centres – NCC

Gov Adeleke orders seizure of disputed land in 2 LGAs after communal clash

Gov Adeleke orders seizure of disputed land in 2 LGAs after communal clash

FCTA arrests 2 land racketeers, says no compensation for victims

FCTA arrests 2 land racketeers, says no compensation for victims

NAFDAC partners with SouthEast governors to improve productivity

NAFDAC partners with SouthEast governors to improve productivity

FG committed to reposition teaching profession – Minister

FG committed to reposition teaching profession – Minister

Nigeria’s active mobile subscribers hit 220m - NCC

Nigeria’s active mobile subscribers hit 220m - NCC

Military recovers body of murdered community leader in Plateau

Military recovers body of murdered community leader in Plateau

Suspended UNICAL don not kidnapped, but arrested by security agency – Police

Suspended UNICAL don not kidnapped, but arrested by security agency – Police

My quest for Tinubu’s academic records not for personal gain – Atiku

My quest for Tinubu’s academic records not for personal gain – Atiku

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary