Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the NAFDAC Director-General made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the DG, the idea became necessary to further check the standard of product whether such product is still of the standard as earlier certified and approved by the agency.

She said the plan was also to check the pranks and tactics that some manufacturers were adopting to bypass the set standard for products by the agency.

“We have to do more work unfortunately here because some clients will bring their ideal formulation for foods or drugs, but after they get the approval, they change things on us.

“We are planning towards a calendar when our post marketing directorate surveillance directorate will be going out on this, we will pay a surprise visit to manufacturers or clients, but we as an agency knows when to go.

“We have overhauled our post marketing surveillance and the time to follow-up on inspection will be unexpected to the people, it will be strictly unannounced.’’

She said that the agency would continue to work to ensure that the health of Nigerians was safeguarded through the regulation of product they use on daily basis.