NAFDAC destroys over N2bn worth of unwholesome products in South West

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyeye was represented by Mr Kingsley Ejiofor, Director, Investigations and Enforcement, NAFDAC, at the event which took place at Oke-Diya Dumpsite, Sagamu, Ogun.

She said: “The products being destroyed during this exercise are made up of Substandard and Falsified Medical Products, Unwholesome Processed Food Products, Unsafe Cosmetics, Counterfeits and other expired NAFDAC regulated products.

“They were seized by the agency from manufacturers, importers distributors as well as products ordered to be destroyed by the courts.

“Also up for destruction today are damaged and expired products voluntarily handed over to the agency by complaints companies, NGOs and Trade Unions.

“The estimated street value of the products for destruction is two billion, four hundred and eighty-two million, six hundred thousand, two hundred and ninety naira only (N2,482,600,290.00).

“This flag off of the South West zonal destruction exercise is in line with our mandate and strategy aimed at eradicating the reintroduction of Expired, Substandard and Falsified (SFs) Medical Products as well as other Spurious, Unsafe and Unwholesome NAFDAC regulated products into circulation in Nigeria.”

According to the D-G, the current NAFDAC management is committed to ensuring that the health of the nation is safeguarded.

“We are committed to eliminating SFs medical products , illicit drugs, unwholesome foods, chemicals, medical devices and other products and will continue to find ways to rid the nation of all these,” she said.

She advised members of the public against patronising unlabeled products.

Adeyeye thanked the judiciary for their continued support.

She also appealed to them to take sterner view of counterfeiting and apply the maximum penalty of the weak laws to deter counterfeiters and fraudsters from the dangers they pose to the society and all consumers as a result of their dangerous products.

She also appreciated members of the National Assembly for their support while pleading with them to pass the Counterfeit Medical Products Bill that will strengthen the agency’s fight against counterfeiting in Nigeria.

“it is pertinent to mention that the fight is capital intensive and we need the support of states, local Governments Councils, Foundations and other corporate bodies.

“I sincerely and openly appreciate the support of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security, Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), other regulatory agencies and stakeholders.

“While appealing for sustained synergy to ensure that we rid the nation of illicit , fake and unwholesome NAFDAC Regulated products,” she said.

The NAFDAC D-G appealed to community leaders, faith based organisations, health practitioners and the media to continue to educate members of the public to desist from patronising quacks and hawkers of medicines and unwholesome foods.

She also appealed to members of the public to release valuable information that will help in getting information to fight against “these merchants of death whose only desire is to make out of the misery of the people”.