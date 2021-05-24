NAFDAC destroys N515.73m worth of unwholesome products in North East

Akintola, who stated that the destruction was carried out in Gombe, added that the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, was represented at the exercise by Mrs Dayilim Josephine, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Bauchi State.

He quoted the NAFDAC boss as saying “the agency will not rest on its oars until Nigerian markets are rid of fake and substandard foods, drugs, falsified medicines and dangerous cosmetics.”

Adeyeye said that the exercise commenced with receiving the items for destruction from the North East zonal states, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba.

She commended the collaborative efforts of sister agencies like Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NDLEA and DSS, among others, toward the realisation of NAFDAC’s mandate.

She said that counterfeit products were inimical to the health and well-being of the people.

She added that the destruction of the products was in line with the agency’s strategies aimed at eradicating reintroduction of the fake drugs.

“Products destroyed were made up of substandard and falsified medicines, unwholesome processed food products, unsafe cosmetics and other counterfeit regulated products seized from importers and manufacturers.

“Also destroyed were expired NAFDAC regulated products, which were voluntarily handed over to the agency by complaint companies, including GSK Pharma, Ogba, Lagos and Non-Governmental Organisations within the zone.

“The estimated street value of the products destroyed was N515,732,587, the products destroyed included various quantities of medicines such as antibiotics, herbal remedies, psychoactive and anti-diabetic.

“Foods such as noodles, palm oil, vegetable oil, ogogoro (local Gin), non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, among others, were part of products destroyed,” she said.

Adeyeye also said that other products destroyed were Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and imported falsified packaging materials for counterfeiting various NAFDAC regulated products.

The director-general said she was happy that the products were destroyed as they would have found their way back to the markets with resultant consequences.

She said that 240.15 tonnes of the goods destroyed were received from North East states and additional 40 tonnes from GSK Pharma, adding that they were destroyed with fuel on May 22.

She announced that the public should be aware that counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines was now in circulation in Africa, noting that NAFDAC would ensure continuous surveillance of products.

She reiterated the agency’s determination to continue to leverage on collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure that the prescribed standards of identity, safety, quality and efficacy of regulated products were met.