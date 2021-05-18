NAFDAC destroys 20ft container load of Soya beans

Monye quoted the South-South zone NAFDAC Coordinator, Mrs Chinelo Ejeh, as saying that the product was shipped into the country by CMA OGM Nigeria LTD through a transit cargo from Tema, Ghana to Malaysia.

“The cargo was damaged on transit to Nigeria and the vessel had to discharge the container in WACT Onne,’’ the state Coordinator stated.

The already decomposed product was eventually conveyed to Aluu dump site near Port Harcourt where it evacuated into a dug pit and buried,’’ Ejeh said.