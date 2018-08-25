Pulse.ng logo
NAFDAC confiscates fake products in Delta

Prof. Moji Adeyeye play

Prof. Moji Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confiscated some unregistered regulated products in Asaba, Delta capital.

The NAFDAC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Jimoh explained that among the items seized were various brands of unregistered insecticides worth N250, 000 adding that they were seized from hawkers in Ogbeogonogo Market.

He said that the fake products were confiscated during a mop up carried out by NAFDAC’s team on Aug.16.

The spokesperson stated that during the same operation, various brands of herbal medicine were also seized from hawkers in Okpanam near Asaba in Oshimili Nouth Local Government Area.

He disclosed that some regulated products with fake NAFDAC registration numbers were also seized from one woman identified as Mrs Faith Onyinyechi in Obodogba quarters.

Jimoh said that NAFDAC was more committed and determined than ever to rid Nigeria’s markets of fake products and ensure that those dealing in substandard products were dealt with accordingly.

