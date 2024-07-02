ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

News Agency Of Nigeria

A truckload of contaminated products was also confiscated.

The agency also confiscated a truckload of contaminated products as well as effected the arrest of four suspected traders in the process of a well-coordinated raid.

Speaking after the raid and arrest, NAFDAC’s Director South-East Zone, Martins Iluyomade, said on Monday that the suspects were already in custody and would be charged in court after ongoing investigation.

He noted that the raid furthered NAFDAC’s mandate to safeguard the nation's health and ride the South-East of unwholesome, substandard, fake and adulterated products.

“We stormed the popular Ogbete Main Market, Enugu in Enugu State since Friday and have shut down 100 shops which have been identified for selling fake alcoholic beverages.

“Arrests were made and the suspects are currently in custody.

“This fake wine and alcoholic beverages are being sold to unsuspected customers and the general public but we are determined to rid the market of these unwholesome products, ” he said.

The NAFDAC Zonal boss said the intensive operation was in active collaboration with the Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army which deployed their personnel for the well-coordinated raid.

