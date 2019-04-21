Alhaji Mohammed Muazu, the state Coordinator of the agency, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said that the agency would not tolerate unauthorised manufacture, sale and advertisement of unregistered herbal products in any media outlet.

Muazu said any traditional medicine practitioner involved in illegal manufacturing and unauthorised advertisement would have his or her products impounded and face the full wrath of the law.

The coordinator, however, urged the media to desist from illegal advertisement of products not confirmed by the agency, as it was against the agency’s Act.

He noted that the clampdown on illegal herbal practitioners, herbal companies and clinics had become very imperative to save the lives of those who patronise them.

“Before any herbal company goes on air with its products, they have to first of all get registered and clearance from the agency for any kind of advertisement.

‘’And after registration, they are given certification to sell, advertise, or offer clinical services,” he said.

Muazu therefore urged traditional medicine practitioners to register their herbal products in accordance with its drugs and related products, registration guidelines or face the consequence.

He explained that the regulation was pertinent to ensuring that only quality, safe and effective herbal medicines were available to consumers.

“The agency is in constant discussion, sensitization and awareness campaign with stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“I want to warn and inform Nigerians that the agency will deal decisively with anyone found to have contravened its act,” he said.

Muazu said the agency had so far intensified efforts at ridding the nation of the menace of hawking and advertisement of unregistered herbal and orthodox drugs.