Information on the ban is in a statement signed on behalf of the Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement noted that also banned with immediate effect, was hawking of agrochemical formulations, while giving a two-month notice (to expire on Aug. 31) for brand owners/distributors to withdraw products that do not have garden corner/shelves from the open market.

NAFDAC stated that “the sale of Sniper insecticide and other Dichlorvos brands in open markets and supermarkets nationwide are prohibited with effect from Sept. 1.

“NAFDAC is giving a six-month moratorium of up until Jan. 1, 2020 for brand owners to exhaust the products that are in various accredited agro-input dealers (distributors/marketers/retailers) outlets.”

It added that mandatory listing of dealers (distributors/marketers/retailers) of agrochemicals was compulsory and that NAFDAC formations would collect the list to ensure continual monitoring of agro dealers in states.

The statement indicated that the agency had introduced permits to clear bulk pesticides and agrochemicals and advised importers, manufacturers and marketers to liaise with veterinary medicine and allied products’ directorate for more information.

NAFDAC also called on affected people to visit any of its office or the agency’s website at https//www.nafdac.gov.ng for more information and guidance.

According to it, NAFDAC formations are to commence enforcement on restriction of sale of crop protection products to NAFDAC listed and accredited agro-inputs dealers/distributors/marketers nationwide by April 1, 2020.

The agency advised the public to desist from misuse of agrochemical formulations of Dichlorvos as household insecticides, as such malpractice health hazards.

“The public may wish to note that CropLife Nigeria, in collaboration with NAFDAC, agreed to mop-up 100ml agrochemical formulation of Dichlorvos from open markets and supermarkets by importers, manufacturers and distributors, to be monitored by NAFDAC nationwide from Sept. 1.

“They have also agreed to intensify evidence-based sensitisation workshop on proper use and handling of pesticides and agrochemicals across the country and provide antidotes against Dichlorvos poisoning in tertiary and secondary medical centres.

NAFDAC then urged Nigerians to always adhere to regulatory measures when handling or using regulated products and read carefully labels on regulated products before using".

The agency reiterated commitment to safeguard the health of Nigerians, while seeking for support to achieve the goal.