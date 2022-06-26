RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it received safety information from the European Rapid Alert System for dangerous non food products (RAPEX) that a cosmetic product, Placentyne Hair Lotion, has been banned.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC [icirnigeria]
Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC [icirnigeria]

The information is contained in a public alert with No. 0033/2022, signed by the Director-General of the agency and issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

Recommended articles

According to the alert, the product is said to contained a mixture of preservatives Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) which are forbidden in leave-on cosmetics.

The statement stated that the product is sold in a 12 ampoules x 10ml cardboard box manufactured by an Italian company, Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS with a barcode No. 8029550000126.

It added that Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) are common preservatives which are found in many liquids personal care products, which have been linked to lung toxicity, allergic reactions and possible neurotoxicity.

“Both chemicals inhibit bacterial growth in cosmetic products on their own, but they are most commonly used as a mixture in products.

“NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to immediately stop importation, distribution, sale and use of Placentyne Hair Lotion 12ampoules x 10ml by Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS.

“Members of the public in possession of the recalled lots of the product are implored to discontinue sale or use and handover stock to the nearest NAFDAC office,” it said.

The statement also encouraged healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks).

It advised the public to make any report about the product via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

NAFDAC alerts on toxicity, ban of European cosmetics product Placentyne hair lotion

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander

Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

Makinde approves recruitment of additional 500 Amotekun Corps

Makinde approves recruitment of additional 500 Amotekun Corps

Bandits kill Catholic priest on farm in Kaduna

Bandits kill Catholic priest on farm in Kaduna

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

Nigerian lady offers her kidney to save Ekweremadu's daughter

Nigerian lady offers her kidney to save Ekweremadu's daughter

US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead

US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil