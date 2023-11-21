ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The D-G said that the production process did not meet with the Pfizer’s specifications.

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection batch [Tabiyat.pk]
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection batch [Tabiyat.pk]

Recommended articles

The information is contained in a public alert No. 036/2023, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeyeye said the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) Pfizer, reported the incident, as received through a patient notification platform, concerning a suspicious park of Meronem 1g injection purchase.

She reported Pfizer as saying that the vial content did not dissolve when reconstituted for use and that further visual inspection of the pack was observed. It was also reported that the crimp code did not match the code reported on the production documentation batch of 2A21F11, which is the semi-finished batch used for 4A21I17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The D-G said that the production process did not meet with the Pfizer’s specifications.

The vial label compares favourably to the purported artwork version.

“Meronem (Meropenem trihydrate injection) is an antibiotic used to treat skin and abdominal (stomach area) infections caused by bacteria and meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) in adults and children 3 months of age and older.

“The administration of the counterfeit product will pose a high risk to patients as the quality and safety are not guaranteed,” Adeyeye stated.

The NAFDAC boss, however, said that healthcare providers and patients were advised to obtain all medical products from authorised/licensed suppliers. According to her, products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked before purchase and administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also implored importers, wholesalers and retailers to maintain vigilance within the supply chain and desist from illegal importation, distribution, and sale of the counterfeit Meronem 1g injection and other substandard medicinal products. Adeyeye said that anybody in the possession of the counterfeit product should stop using it, as well as submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office.

She also called on those with the possession of the counterfeit product to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional if they already used the product, or suffered from any adverse reaction after using the product.

The D-G also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of adverse drug reactions, or substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC phone number on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

Adeyeye also encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of a medicinal product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng.

The public are also urged to report any adverse effect of the product via the Med- safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide