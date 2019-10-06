AVM James Gwani, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command, Bauchi gave the advise at the third quarter 2019 Route March on Saturday in Bauchi.

Gwani, represented by Air Commodore Nanjul Kumzhi, urged the personnel to ensure constant physical fitness to tackle security challenges in the country.

He said the quarterly route march was aimed at keeping NAF personnel physically fit and mentally strong for effective and efficient performance of their statutory role.

“As military personnel, we need to be physically and mentally fit at all times to perform our responsibilities and duties,” he said.

Gwani noted that the exercise was in line with the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff to re-position NAF and make it a highly professional and discipline force.

He said this was through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely deployment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

He added that with the successful conduct of the route march, the personnel would remain physically fit ready for the tasks ahead.

According to him, a soldier that is not fit cannot perform satisfactorily, especially during security challenges and emergencies.

He said that physical fitness was a prerequisite for successful operation within and outside the country.

“So, therefore, constant physical exercise is for your well being and for us to be physically and mentally fit to perform,” he said.

The AOC commended officers, airmen and airwomen who participated in the exercise for their active performance and massive turnout.

He reiterated that continuous sporting activities were indispensable for personnel to keep fit for success and survival in any security challenges.