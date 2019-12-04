Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“This is to inform the general public, especially residents of Ipetu-Ijesha and adjoining communities in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State that the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, nicknamed EXERCISE ‘BUJE EKUN’, along Akure-Oshogbo Expressway on Thursday, Dec.5.

“Accordingly, there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise.

“Additionally, there will be restriction of vehicular movement during the period of the exercise along aforementioned road,” he said.

Daramola advised the public, especially motorists plying the route not to panic but go about their normal businesses as NAF would endeavour to minimise disruptions to normal activities.