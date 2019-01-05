The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the local government was the host community of NAF Quick Response Wing in Benue State, which was commissioned on Oct. 19, 2018.

At the official launch of the programme in Agatu, on Friday, Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, AVM Isaka Amao, said that the medical outreach was designed to meet the general health needs of Agatu people.

Amao said the 5-day medical outreach would provide services such as free consultation, drugs, laboratory investigations, prescription and issuance of eye glasses and treated mosquito nets as well as conduct surgeries were necessary.

Represented by TAC Operations Officer, Air Commodore Usman Abdulahi, he said the programme was “NAF’s humanitarian efforts geared towards sustaining its community relations responsibilities to the people of Agatu.

“This medical outreach is designed to provide free care for the host Agatu community, by bringing quality health services to their door-step.

“A medical outreach of this magnitude has a way of alleviating the suffering of the people, who might not have access to quality medical care,” he said.

He explained that all critical cases would be referred to 161 NAF Hospital, Makurdi, for detailed medical attention.

In his remark, Chairman, Agatu Traditional Council, Chief Godwin Onah, commended the Federal Government and NAF, for ensuring that peace returned to the area, adding that “We have enough security in the community”.

Onah also commended NAF for providing free general medical care and water.

Speaking to newsmen, Capt. Azubike Chukwuka, Director Public Health and Human Services NAF Headquarters, said they were targeting not less than 4000 patients, 30 general surgeries, 20 eye surgeries, among others during the programme.

Chukwuka explained that they had already attended to over 300 patients, adding that they would also provide treated mosquito nets and 100 eyes glasses for patients in need of them.

He said the most prevalent aliments were malaria, malnutrition and worms.

Mr Yahaya Amadu, a beneficiary, told NAN that he had challenges with his eyes and chest for a long time but could not get medication because of lack of funds.

Amadu, who was treated of his two aliments and given eye glasses, commended NAF for coming to his aid.

Also, Mr Emmanuel Ella, another beneficiary, said the programme had addressed the medical needs of the needy in the local government.

NAN also reports that the 5-day medical outreach started on Thursday, Jan. 3, but was officially launched on Friday Jan. 4.