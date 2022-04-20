RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF reveals identities of officers killed in Kaduna aircraft crash

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The pilots were on a training session when the accident happened at the NAF base in Kaduna.

Abubakar Alkali and Elijah Karatu
Abubakar Alkali and Elijah Karatu

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has identified the two officers that died in an aircraft crash on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The two officers, Abubakar Alkali and Elijah Karatu, were killed in the incident which took place at NAF Base, Kaduna state.

Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff, said the cause of the crash will be “thoroughly” investigated.

According to a statement by Edward Gabkwet, NAF’s spokesman, the air chief spoke when he visited Kaduna to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the pilots that lost their lives in the accident.

Amao assured the officers that all measures will be taken to forestall future crashes.

Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash yesterday, to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” the statement reads.

While at Kaduna earlier today, he assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert similar occurrence in the future.

He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agency to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.

The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

Recall, Pulse reported that the pilots were on a training session when the incident happened at the NAF base in Kaduna.

Ima Elijah

